UPDATE 1-MSCI to sell ISS for $364 mln to Vestar Capital

March 18 Stock market index provider MSCI Inc
said it would sell proxy advisory unit Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS) to private-equity firm Vestar Capital
Partners for $364 million to focus on its risk investment
products and services business.
MSCI said in October that it was exploring a sale or other
options for the influential and often-controversial business.
ISS has drawn much criticism in recent times as companies
and trade groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have
questioned its methodologies and periodic opposition to
management on various high-profile matters.
The unit accounted for about 12 percent of MSCI's total
revenue of $267.6 million in the fourth quarter.
ISS has more than 1,700 clients for its corporate governance
services, well ahead of competitors such as Glass, Lewis & Co.
The deal is expected to close within the next three months,
MSCI said.
Vestar Capital Partners was part of a group that acquired
Del Monte Foods in a $5.3 billion deal in 2011. The group
included KKR & Co LP and Centerview Capital.
Morgan Stanley served as financial adviser to MSCI and Davis
Polk & Wardwell LLP was the legal adviser.
Shares of MSCI closed at $45.62 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday. They have gained 12 percent since October
when it announced its intention to explore options for ISS.