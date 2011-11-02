UPDATE 1-MSCI Q3 tops Wall Street view

* Q3 adj EPS $0.49 vs est $0.44
* Q3 rev up 11 pct
* Q3 operating margin 36.5 pct
Nov 2 MSCI Inc posted a quarterly
profit that topped Wall Street estimates as the investment
analysis and market index company saw continued growth in
subscriptions.
For the third-quarter, the company's net income rose to
$49.8 million, or 40 cents a share, from $10.3 million, or 8
cents a share, a year ago.
MSCI, known for its MSCI international stock indexes, posted
an adjusted profit of 49 cents a share.
Total operating revenue rose 11 percent to $225 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 44 cents a
share, excluding items, on revenue of $228.2 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's subscription revenue rose 7.2 percent to
$183.7 million. Operating margin jumped to 36.5 percent from
20.4 percent in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $31.47 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)