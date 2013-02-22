UPDATE 3-MSC Industrial to enter Canada with $550 mln Barnes unit buy

* To buy Barnes's North American distribution business
* Expects deal to generate $15 mln-$20 mln in cost synergies
by 2015
* Says deal to reduce second-quarter earnings by $0.02 per
share
* Barnes shares rise 14 percent, MSC shares up 4 percent
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Feb 22 Industrial products distributor MSC
Industrial Direct Co Inc said it would buy the North
American distribution business of Barnes Group Inc for
$550 million to gain access to the metalworking and maintenance,
repair and operations (MRO) market in Canada.
Barnes shares rose as much as 14 percent to $27.85 on the
New York Stock Exchange in early trading. MSC's shares rose 4
percent to $86.50.
The acquisition would nearly double MSC's sales force and
boost revenue to about $4 billion by 2016, Chief Executive Erik
Gershwind said in a statement.
MSC had total revenue of $2.36 billion in the year ended
Sept. 1.
Cleveland, Ohio-based Barnes Distribution North America
(BDNA), which has 1,400 employees, distributes fasteners and
other consumables to the manufacturing, transportation and
natural resources industries. It had sales of about $300 million
in 2012.
"We're excited to sell MSC's broader portfolio of MRO
supplies to customers in industries that are new to us, such as
transportation and natural resources," Gershwind told analysts
on a conference call.
The acquisition also adds fasteners, fittings, fuses and
other high-margin consumable products and services - often
referred to as Class C items - to MSC's portfolio, the company
said.
"Barnes Group is further advancing its strategy of adjusting
the business portfolio to focus on core manufacturing and
after-market capabilities," said Barnes CEO Gregory Milzcik, who
is set to retire on May 3.
The company, which reported better-than-expected
fourth-quarter results on Friday, appointed Chief Operating
Officer Patrick Dempsey to take over from March 1.
Barnes reorganized its operations to focus on three
businesses - aerospace, industrial and distribution - in early
2012 and has since divested most of its distribution units.
The company sold its European distribution business to
Berner SE, a direct seller of consumables, tools and specialist
technical chemicals, in December 2011.
Barnes will realign the rest of its distribution business
within its industrial unit once the BDNA sale is complete, the
company said.
DEAL DETAILS
The deal, which is expected to close during MSC's third
quarter, would generate cost synergies in the range of $15
million to $20 million by fiscal 2015, MSC said.
MSC, which distributes industrial supplies such as
metalworking tools and measuring instruments, said the
acquisition will reduce second-quarter earnings by 2 cents per
share.
The company said in January it expected to earn between 86
cents and 90 cents per share, excluding items, for the second
quarter ending March.
The deal is expected to add to 2014 earnings in the range of
15 cents to 20 cents per share, MSC said.
MSC said it expects to finance the deal using available cash
and additional debt. It had cash and cash equivalents of $168.5
million as of Sept. 1.
"We expect the proceeds to be immediately used to reduce our
debt levels after closing," Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Stephens said on a post-earnings conference call.
Barnes said it expects after-tax proceeds of about $400
million from the transaction.
"Going forward, we expect to use up to half of the proceeds
to buy back shares. We expect to repurchase between $4 million
and $5 million shares in 2013."
Goldman, Sachs & Co was financial adviser to MSC, while
Baird advised Barnes Group. Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle
LLP was legal adviser to MSC.