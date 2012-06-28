UPDATE 1-MSC Industrial expects profit below Street

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Q3 EPS $1.10 vs est $1.11
* Q3 revenue $612 mln vs est $617.3 mln
* Sees Q4 EPs $1.05-$1.09 vs est $1.10
* Expects Q4 revenue $630-$642 mln vs est $627.5 mln
June 28 Industrial products distributor MSC Industrial Direct forecast earnings below market expectations for the current quarter as its customers look to reduce spending.
MSC Industrial, which distributes industrial supplies such as fasteners, metalworking tools and measuring instruments, expects fourth-quarter earnings between $1.05 and $1.09 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the third quarter ended May 26 rose to $70.2 million, or $1.10 per share, from $62.1 million, or 97 cents a share, a year earlier. Sales rose 15 percent to $612 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $617.3 million.
Shares of the company closed at $62.42 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 EnBW, Germany's third largest utility group, said it had teamed up with Canada's Enbridge Inc for its offshore park Hohe See in the North Sea, which has an investment volume of around 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion).
* Enbridge - Company to participate in construction,operation of project. Once in service in late 2019, company's total investment in project to be $1.7 billion