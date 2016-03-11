Medecins Sans Frontieres files to block Pfizer patent on pneumonia vaccine in India

MUMBAI, March 11 The charity Medicins Sans
Frontieres has formally opposed U.S. firm Pfizer Inc's
application for an Indian patent on a highly effective pneumonia
vaccine, saying it could deprive many developing nations of
cheaper copies of the drug.
Some of the world's poorest countries and medical charities
such as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) depend on India's robust
pharmaceutical industry to make cheaper forms of drugs and
vaccines developed by big Western pharmaceutical companies such
as Pfizer.
If India granted Pfizer a patent on its Prevnar 13 pneumonia
vaccine, Indian firms would not be able to produce affordable
versions of it for domestic use or exports, MSF said.
"To make sure children everywhere can be protected from
deadly pneumonia, other companies need to enter the market to
supply this vaccine for a much lower price than what Pfizer
charges," Manica Balasegaram, executive director of MSF's access
campaign, said in a statement on Friday.
Prevnar 13 is the world's biggest-selling vaccine, and
Pfizer earned $6 billion from its sales in 2015, MSF said.
Pfizer spokespersons in New York did not immediately respond
to requests for comment on Friday.
Pneumonia kills nearly a million people each year, and is
the biggest cause of death among children under the age of five
in India.
Pfizer has made the vaccine available at discounted prices
under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI)
-- an international public-private partnership to improve access
to vaccines in the world's poorest countries. As of November
2015, 58 countries were eligible to procure the vaccine through
GAVI, according to the organisation's website.
MSF said many other developing countries cannot afford it.
India is eligible to procure the vaccine under the GAVI
alliance, but has not bought it.
The vaccine costs about $170 per child in India in the
private market.
The GAVI price is $10 per child, but MSF said Indian firm
Serum Institute of India had agreed to supply it to MSF and
countries in need for $6.
Serum Institute's executives were not available for comment
on Friday.
MSF said it had filed a "pre-grant opposition," a filing
through which patents can be opposed in India before they are
granted. Pfizer first applied for a patent on the vaccine in
2007, according to the Indian patent office's website.
MSF has argued that the process Pfizer has sought a patent
on is "too obvious to deserve a patent under Indian law."
The charity said its decision to oppose Pfizer's patent
application came after "years of fruitless negotiations with
Pfizer to lower the vaccine's price for use in its projects."
Another Indian firm, Panacea Biotec, also filed an
opposition to the Pfizer patent application back in 2010. A
Panacea spokesman refused to comment on Friday, as the matter is
being considered by the patent office.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Susan Fenton)