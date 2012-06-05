UPDATE 1-Nationstar to buy servicing rights from BofA

* To buy about $10.4 bln of residential mortgage servicing
rights
* Nationstar unit to buy rights for undisclosed amount
June 5 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc
said one of its units will acquire residential mortgage
servicing rights from Bank of America for an undisclosed
amount.
The residential mortgage loan servicer said Nationstar
Mortgage LLC will buy about $10.4 billion in residential
mortgage servicing rights, as measured by unpaid principal
balance, from the biggest U.S. bank.
Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) refer to the right to
collect payments and handle foreclosures, sometimes transferred
by the original lender to a third party.
Mortgage servicers also make advances to mortgage owners
when a loan goes bad, to cover principal and interest payments.
The acquired portfolio consists entirely of
government-sponsored enterprise pools, Nationstar said.
Nationstar will fund part of the purchase price from the
proceeds of a co-investment by Newcastle Investment Corp
.
Newcastle, which invests in real estate debt and other real
estate-related assets, said separately that it has invested
about $44 million to acquire the right to receive 65 percent of
the monthly cash flow generated by the MSRs.