Paulson's MSR Resort says creditors will back off

Sept 20 MSR Resort, a hotel chain owned by
Paulson & Co, has reached a settlement with the Government of
Singapore Investment Corp [GIC.UL] and Five Mile Capital that
it says will allow it leeway to come up with a plan to emerge
from bankruptcy.
The two creditors had been fighting Paulson's restructuring
efforts for MSR, which includes the Doral Golf Resort & Spa,
and objected to its request to the court for more time to have
the exclusive right to come up with a reorganization plan.
The Singapore investment group had argued that it had a
better plan that the company was ignoring -- a standing offer
to buy all five hotels.
In June, a bankruptcy court judge had overruled the
creditor concerns and granted MSR Resort an extension, but that
extension has since run out.
The company, which filed for bankruptcy in February,
disclosed in a court filing that it had reached a settlement
with the creditors and asked for a second extension.
In the document filed on Tuesday, MSR Resort said that
under the settlement, the creditors had agreed not to object to
its requests to the court for the exclusive right to present a
plan through Sept. 1, 2012.
After that deadline, MSR Resort agreed that instead of
asking for another extension, it would pursue a sale of the
company.
The issue was initially due to be discussed at a hearing on
Tuesday but is now expected to be addressed during an Oct. 11
hearing.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)