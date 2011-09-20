UPDATE 1-Paulson's resort group settles with Singapore fund

* Paulson hotel group to pay Singapore as part of deal
* Bankruptcy court judge approves settlement
* Settlement should help avoid litigation
(Adds details from hearing, NEW YORK to dateline, byline,
bullet points, new throughout)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, Sept 20 A group of hotels owned by
hedge fund Paulson & Co has reached a settlement with the
Government of Singapore Investment Corp [GIC.UL] that the group
says will allow it the leeway it needs to come up with a plan
to emerge from bankruptcy.
The Singapore fund had been fighting Paulson's plans for
the hotel group, which includes the Doral Golf Resort & Spa in
Miami, Florida and four other luxury hotels, and had offered to
buy the hotel group just days after it filed for bankruptcy.
A bankruptcy court judge on Tuesday approved the
settlement, in which the Singapore investment fund agreed to
stop its near-term pursuit of the company in return for
payments from the Paulson-owned hotels, called MSR Resort.
Five Mile Capital, which owns junior debt in the company,
was part of the settlement as well.
The Paulson-owned hotel group said in court documents it
has also had discussions with other creditors including Midland
Loan Services, a unit of PNC Financial Services Group (PNC.N),
MetLife (MET.N) and the creditors committee about reaching an
agreed-upon plan to restructure the hotels.
Paulson & Co. bought the hotels from Morgan Stanley (MS.N)
in January in a foreclosure auction and then filed for
bankruptcy protection for them on Feb. 1, saying that it would
use the courts to restructure the hotels and increase their
value.
If they are worth enough to pay off all the creditors, then
Paulson will continue to own the hotels when they emerge from
bankruptcy. Indeed, as part of the agreement, the Paulson-owned
hotel group has agreed to pay the Singapore government
investment fund in full in cash.
The fund in turn has agreed to give the hotel group until
Sept. 1, 2012, to put a bankruptcy plan in place. If it does
not, the hotel group has agreed that it will put the assets up
for auction.
The hotel group also said it will pay the Singapore fund
various fees and expenses and make a $1 million payment to it
to offset costs associated with the bid for the hotel company.
ASKING FOR MORE TIME
Creditors had objected to the Paulson hotel group's request
earlier this year for more time to have the exclusive right to
come up with a reorganization plan.
In June, a bankruptcy court judge overruled the creditor
concerns and granted it an extension, but that extension has
since run out.
The bankrupt company, which can ask for multiple extensions
of its exclusivity right, has already asked the court for its
second extension. The extension was initially due to be
discussed at a hearing on Tuesday but is now scheduled to be
considered by Judge Sean Lane at an Oct. 11 hearing.
The case is in Re: MSR Resort Golf Course, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-10372
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tim
Dobbyn)