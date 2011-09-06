Doral gets $170 mln bid in bankruptcy - filing

NEW YORK, Sept 6 The upscale Doral Golf Resort & Spa in Miami, Florida -- one of five bankrupt hotels owned partly by hedge fund Paulson & Co -- has received a minimum bid of $170 million in bankruptcy court.

MSR Resorts, the group of bankrupt hotels controlled by Paulson & Co and others, said in a court filing that the $170 million sale of the Doral would help decrease the overall debt for the five resorts and might allow it to avoid litigation related to its management agreement.

The $170 million sale would allow MSR Resorts to decrease its debt from before it filed for bankruptcy by 11 percent, the court document said.

The filing also said the price implies an enterprise value for MSR Resorts of more than its $1.5 billion in debt. The $170 million bid would set the floor for an auction in bankruptcy court, the details of which MSR Resorts still needs to set.

In addition, MSR said in the filing that under the terms of the possible agreement, Marriott International Inc MAR.N, the resort manager, would be able to try to renegotiate its agreement with the bidder. It did not identify the bidder.

MSR said it is hoping the bidder will reach a new management agreement with Marriott, but that it is also preparing for a possible lawsuit from Marriott after MSR rejects their current deal in bankruptcy. Bankruptcy court enable the rejection of most contracts, such as management agreements and leases.

Paulson, which regularly buys distressed and bankrupt companies, bought the hotel group in a foreclosure auction from Morgan Stanley Real Estate in January. A few weeks later, it put the group into bankruptcy court, saying it wanted to reorganize the upscale properties by redoing such management agreements among other things.

Other hotels in the group include the Arizona Biltmore, La Quinta Resort & Club, Grand Wailea Resorts Hotel & Spa, and the Claremont Resort & Spa.

MSR made the disclosure about the bid price in a filing requesting more time -- until Jan. 27, 2012 -- for the exclusive right to propose a plan to get out of bankruptcy.

The possible agreement for the Doral would exclude the White Course golf course, one of five at the hotel, according to the filing. It said it believes that course would be more valuable for commercial and residential development.

The case is in Re: MSR Resort Golf Course, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-10372. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by John Wallace)