Morgan Stanley, Citi agree to extend arbitration period

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
Aug 28 Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc have agreed to extend the valuation-appraisal period for their brokerage joint venture until September 10, Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday.
After not being able to agree on a price for Morgan Stanley to buy another 15 percent stake in their Morgan Stanley Smith Barney business, the two banks took the matter to an arbitrator.
The arbitrator, Perella Weinberg Partners, was expected to finish its analysis by the end of August, but the evaluation period has now been extended by 10 days.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.