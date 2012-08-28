Morgan Stanley, Citi agree to extend arbitration period

Aug 28 Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc have agreed to extend the valuation-appraisal period for their brokerage joint venture until September 10, Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday.

After not being able to agree on a price for Morgan Stanley to buy another 15 percent stake in their Morgan Stanley Smith Barney business, the two banks took the matter to an arbitrator.

The arbitrator, Perella Weinberg Partners, was expected to finish its analysis by the end of August, but the evaluation period has now been extended by 10 days.