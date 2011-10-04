On the Move: Morgan Stanley Smith Barney hires two new teams

Oct 4 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has recruited two new adviser teams, each with more than $200 million in assets under management, the firm said on Tuesday.

Thomas Anderson and Jon Bancks have joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Cedar Rapids, Iowa, office from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N). The two collectively generated $2.5 million in revenue last year and manage a combined $274 million in assets under management.

Anderson and Bancks have been registered with the firm since last Thursday. Anderson had spent almost a decade at Merrill Lynch, while Bancks worked there for about five years.

The two report to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's West Des Moines Branch Manager Scott Frost.

In Houston, advisers Lawrence Gift Jr and Hugh Hamilton have joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney from RBC Capital Markets. The two produced a combined revenue of about $1.2 million over the past year and manage a total $259 in assets.

Gift and Hamilton had been with RBC since 2004 and previously worked at Wachovia Securities LLC for for five years before that.

The two have been registered with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney since last Thursday and now report to Houston-Galleria manager Matt Kabot.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Chelsea Emery)