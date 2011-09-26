On the Move-Morgan Stanley Smith Barney hires Wells Fargo team

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage, said on Monday the firm has hired two former Wells Fargo advisers in New Jersey who together produced a revenue of more than $2 million over the past year.

Lawrence Durso and Kris Frazier joined Morgan Stanley Barney's office in Red Bank, New Jersey, and were registered at their new office since last Thursday. The two teamed for the past eight years with Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).

Durso and Frazier together generated $2.2 million in revenue over the past year and managed $280 million in assets under management.

Durso has worked in the financial services industry for more than three decades, since starting at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc as an adviser in 1978. Between Merrill and Wells Fargo, he worked for 19 years at Prudential Securities Inc, a predecessor firm of Wells Fargo.

Frazier started with Prudential Securities in 2000.

Between the two, the team's specialities will span retirement planning, tax management, estate planning services, education funding and risk management.

Durso and Frazier will report to Marlboro, New Jersey-based Branch Manager Chris Shaw.

