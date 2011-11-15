ON THE MOVE: Morgan Stanley Smith Barney hires 7 advisers

* MSSB hires from UBS, BoA, RBC

By Ashley Lau

Nov 15 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by assets, has bolstered its group by seven advisers, who collectively produced roughly $10 million in revenue last year, the firm said on Tuesday.

The recent adviser additions, attracted from the brokerage units of UBS (UBS.N) UBSN.VX, Bank of America (BAC.N) and the Royal Bank of Canada (RY.N), managed about $1.2 billion in combined client assets at their previous firms.

"They lost a lot of advisers earlier in the year and they're probably trying to make up for that," said Alan Reed, a financial services recruiter with Michael King Associates in New York.

A Morgan Stanley representative was not immediately available to comment on staff changes.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney last week lost a team of three advisers that collectively managed $1.7 billion in client assets. For details, please see [ID:nN1E7A70ZF]

"Among the top two or three (firms), they do seem to be trading back and forth," said New York-based financial services recruiter Mark Kelly. "Morgan Stanley is focused on the high end, and as of late, they seem to have been successful."

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney stands apart from its main competitors because it is foremost a brokerage firm operating with a bank, rather than "a bank that owns a wealth management unit" like UBS or Bank of America, said Kelly.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney was created from the merger of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management division and Citi's (C.N) Smith Barney unit in 2009. Morgan Stanley controls the venture with a 51 percent stake.

RECENT HIRES

Adviser Mark Donohue joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in New York from the Royal Bank of Canada's U.S. wealth management division. Donohue, who has worked in the industry for almost three decades, produced $6 million in revenue last year and alone manages more than $700 million in client assets.

Donohue reports to complex manager Henry Kaplan at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Avenue of the Americas office in Manhattan. He had been with RBC for nearly a decade.

In Ohio, two adviser teams have joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and UBS's U.S. wealth management division.

Advisers Bryan Jones and James Woods joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Akron, Ohio, from Merrill Lynch. The two advisers had been at Merrill for more than 25 years.

Jones and Woods together generated roughly $2 million in revenue last year and manage a combined $210 million in client assets. They report to the firm's northern Ohio complex manager Thomas Russ.

Advisers Gregory Naples and Chris Naples joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Hudson, Ohio, from UBS.

The two advisers produced a combined $1.3 million in revenue and together manage $100 million in client assets. They report to branch manager Paul Sheeks.

In New Jersey, advisers Nancy Bernstein and Greg Rosen joined the firm's Bedminster office from Merrill Lynch. The two advisers together generated $1.4 million in revenue and manage a combined $157 million in client assets.

They report to branch manager Robert Milligan.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Chelsea Emery)