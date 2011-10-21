On the Move: Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo expand

Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Oct 21 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N), the largest U.S. brokerage, and Wells Fargo Advisors LLC (WFC.N), have expanded their adviser ranks with one new hire each.
MSSB HIRES FROM MERRILL
Veteran Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) adviser Ronald Littlehale has joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Paramus branch office in New Jersey, the firm said on Friday.
Littlehale, who spent 15 years at Merrill Lynch, has $140 million in assets under management and last year generated $832,000 in revenue.
He began his career nearly two decades ago, having previously worked at the brokerage firm PaineWebber before its acquisition by Swiss Bank UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N).
He has been registered with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney since last Thursday and reports to branch manager Robert Lopinto.
WELLS HIRES FROM NORTHERN TRUST
Former Northern Trust (NTRS.O) adviser Betty Schultze has joined Wells Fargo Advisors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a recruiter involved in the move told Reuters.
Schultze, a 25-year industry veteran, has about $250 million in assets under management and produced $1 million in revenue last year.
She had previously spent nearly a decade with Northern Trust Securities Inc, also in Fort Lauderdale.
Schultze has been registered with Wells Fargo since last Tuesday.
