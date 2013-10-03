版本:
2013年 10月 3日

ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley hires 34-year Merrill veteran

NEW YORK Oct 3 Garry Bridgeman, a Merrill Lynch broker for more than 34 years, has joined Morgan Stanley's Graystone Consulting unit in Atlanta.

Graystone focuses on institutional clients within wealth management, such as philanthropic organizations, foundations, local government entities, and wealthy individuals and their companies.

Bridgeman, who joined Morgan Stanley on Sept. 26, generated $1.9 million of fees and revenue over the past 12 months and has a high industry profile, according to a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman.

He was the 2008-2009 board president of the Investment Management Consultants Association, which credentials advisers active in portfolio management, and was the first African-American to be hired by a major broker-dealer in Mississippi, according to Morgan Stanley.

The firm declined to disclose the total client assets that he helps manage.

Bridgeman, who said he is 60, began working for Merrill in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1979. He most recently worked in the private bank and investment group of Merrill, which was sold in 2009 to Bank of America.
