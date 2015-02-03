M&T Bank accused in lawsuit of New York City lending bias

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 3 M&T Bank Corp was sued
on Tuesday by a nonprofit group that accused the large
mid-Atlantic lender of discriminatory mortgage lending practices
in New York City.
In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the Fair
Housing Justice Center said M&T in 2013 and 2014 used racial
criteria to steer prospective borrowers to particular
neighborhoods, and to determine their eligibility for mortgages.
The advocacy group said it hired various women to portray
themselves to M&T loan officers as first-time home buyers who
were married and had no children.
Most of the "testers" who were not white were encouraged by
the bank to apply for mortgages in its "Get Started" program,
which helps people buy homes in lower-income neighborhoods or
"majority minority" neighborhoods such as Harlem in Manhattan,
or St. Albans in Queens.
In contrast, the Buffalo, New York-based lender discouraged
white testers from using that program, encouraged them to move
to majority-white areas such as Murray Hill in Manhattan, and
told them they could afford larger loans and costlier homes than
more qualified non-white testers, the complaint said.
One loan officer told a white tester about Get Started, only
to then express doubt about buying "in an area where you're a
min ... more minority than majority," the complaint added.
Fred Freiberg, executive director of the nonprofit, said in
a statement that such activity "serves to reinforce patterns of
residential racial segregation in New York City."
M&T spokesman Michael Zabel said the bank has a "deep
commitment" to fair lending, as reflected by its top scores from
federal regulators examining its practices, and a recent report
on bank reinvestment in New York City from the Association for
Neighborhood and Housing Development, an advocacy group.
The lawsuit accuses M&T of violating the federal Fair
Housing Act, and state and city human rights laws. It seeks to
halt alleged discrimination, as well as compensatory and
punitive damages. Nine testers were also named as plaintiffs.
M&T said it has more than 700 branches stretching from New
York to Florida.
Its planned $3.7 billion purchase of Paramus, New
Jersey-based Hudson City Bancorp Inc, which was
announced in August 2012, has been repeatedly delayed by federal
regulators to allow M&T to strengthen its money laundering
controls.
The case is Fair Housing Justice Center Inc et al v. M&T
Bank Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 15-00779.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb)