M&T Bank in talks to settle U.S. probe on its mortgage lending operations

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 5 M&T Bank Corp said on Wednesday that it is in talks to settle a probe by U.S. federal authorities on its mortgage lending operations.
The bank said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Justice are investigating whether the bank complied with underwriting guidelines for Federal Housing Administration-insured loans and the mortgages sold to Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
M&T Bank said it is co-operating with the investigations and discussions to settle the investigations are underway.
The bank said based on its own review of the sample, it does not agree with the sampling methodology and loan analysis employed by the government. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.