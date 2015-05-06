US charges ex-Wilmington Trust officers over troubled loans

May 6 U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged four
former top executives of Wilmington Trust Co, now part of M&T
Bank Corp, with concealing from U.S. regulators the
amount of loans that were not being repaid after the financial
crisis.
The U.S. Department of Justice charged former controller
Kevyn Rakowski and former chief credit officer William North
with three criminal counts of making false statements to the
Federal Reserve, and one criminal count of making false
statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC brought related civil charges against both men, and
also against former chief financial officer David Gibson and
former chief operating officer Robert Harra.
Last September, Wilmington Trust agreed to pay $18.5 million
to settle SEC charges over its disclosures.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)