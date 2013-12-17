版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 22:02 BJT

M&T Bank-Hudson deal delayed again by regulatory issues

Dec 17 M&T Bank Corp said it now expected its acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc to close at the end of 2014 instead of Jan. 31 as it does not expect the Federal Reserve to act on its application before the latter part of the year.

The $3.7 billion deal, announced in August 2012, was originally expected to close in the second quarter of 2013, but the Fed had raised concerns about M&T's anti-money laundering procedures.

M&T Bank, based in Buffalo, New York, said on Tuesday it was devoting substantial resources to satisfy the Fed's concerns and was making significant progress.

Hudson City is based in Paramus, New Jersey and operates in the New York City area. M&T Bank has branches throughout the mid-Atlantic states.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐