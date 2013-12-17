China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Dec 17 M&T Bank Corp said it now expected its acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc to close at the end of 2014 instead of Jan. 31 as it does not expect the Federal Reserve to act on its application before the latter part of the year.
The $3.7 billion deal, announced in August 2012, was originally expected to close in the second quarter of 2013, but the Fed had raised concerns about M&T's anti-money laundering procedures.
M&T Bank, based in Buffalo, New York, said on Tuesday it was devoting substantial resources to satisfy the Fed's concerns and was making significant progress.
Hudson City is based in Paramus, New Jersey and operates in the New York City area. M&T Bank has branches throughout the mid-Atlantic states.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.