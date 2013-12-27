More Greenpeace activists leave Russia

MOSCOW Dec 27 Six more of the 30 Greenpeace
activists arrested in a protest over Arctic oil drilling left
Russia on Friday after being granted an amnesty, the
environmental group said.
The departure of the five Britons and one Canadian follows
that of the first of the "Arctic 30" to leave Russia on
Thursday. All 26 non-Russian activists have now obtained
clearance to leave, Greenpeace said.
"It's over. We're finally, truly free," said Alex Harris,
27, from Devon in Britain.
"It feels like the moment I've been waiting for, and my
family too, but also for millions of people around the world who
have worked for this," she said in a statement.
Russia's treatment of the activists from 18 countries - who
spent two months in detention and faced hooliganism charges
punishable by seven years in jail - had drawn heavy criticism
from Western nations and celebrities.
Criminal charges were dropped under an amnesty earlier this
month which critics say was a move by President Vladimir Putin
timed to improve Russia's image ahead of the Sochi Olympics.
Russia says activists endangered lives and property at
Gazprom's Prirazlomnaya offshore platform. Greenpeace
said the boarding of its icebreaker, Arctic Sunrise, was illegal
and that its activists had protested peacefully.
Among the others due to leave Russia on Friday was the
ship's captain, Peter Willcox, the group said.