UPDATE 1-M&T Bank beats estimates on higher net interest income

* Q2 EPS $1.71 vs est $1.68
* Q2 net interest income up 18 pct
* Q2 mortgage banking revenue up 65 percent
July 17 M&T Bank Corp posted a lower
quarterly profit, but topped Wall Street expectations, as a rise
in mortgage banking revenue and net interest income offset
higher expenses.
U.S. banks have struggled to increase profits over the last
two years as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates low and
fewer Americans take on additional debt.
Second-quarter net income was $214.7 million, or $1.71 per
share, compared with $297.2 million, or $2.42 per share a year
earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting the bank to earn $1.68
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net interest income - the difference between what the bank
earns on loans and pays out on deposits - rose 18 percent to
$655 million. However, non-interest expenses that cover salaries
and other costs of operations rose 9 percent to $627 million.
Mortgage banking revenue for the quarter was up almost 65
percent at $69.5 million.
Provision for credit losses fell marginally to $60 million.
Buffalo, New York-based M&T's shares, which have risen about
10 percent year to date, closed at $83.55 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.