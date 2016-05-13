UPDATE 1-M&T Bank in $64 million U.S. settlement over mortgage loans

(Adds settlement details, comments, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
May 13 M&T Bank Corp, a large northeast
U.S. regional bank, agreed to pay $64 million to settle civil
charges it misled the government into insuring hundreds of risky
mortgages, leading to substantial losses when the loans went
into default.
The accord was announced on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Justice. It resolves charges originally brought by an internal
whistleblower that the Buffalo, New York-based lender violated
the federal False Claims Act.
M&T was accused of having from 2006 to 2011 certified loans
for Federal Housing Administration insurance that did not meet
underwriting and quality control requirements.
The government said M&T also uncovered numerous loans that
contained "major errors," but reported just seven to the
Department of Housing and Urban Development, of which the FHA is
a part.
"Mortgage lenders that fail to follow FHA program rules put
taxpayer funds at risk and increase the changes of borrowers
losing their homes," Benjamin Mizer, head of the Justice
Department's civil division, said in a statement.
M&T did not admit wrongdoing. The bank has more than 800
branches and roughly $125 billion of assets.
Michael Zabel, a bank spokesman, said M&T settled to avoid
the cost of litigation and looked forward to "continue as a
leading and responsible provider of home loans in the
communities we serve, including as a FHA program participant."
More than one dozen lenders have settled similar claims over
FHA-insured home loans that were brought by the Justice
Department as part of its crackdown on shoddy mortgages that
fueled the U.S. housing and financial crises.
The M&T case was originally brought in 2013 by Keisha
Kelschenbach, who said she spent 16 years working for the bank
as a senior underwriter.
False Claims Act cases let whistle blowers pursue claims on
behalf of the government and share in recoveries. Kelschenbach's
share has not been determined.
The case is U.S. ex rel Kelschenbach v. M&T Bank Corp, U.S.
District Court, Western District of New York, No. 13-00280.
