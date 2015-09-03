Wilmington Trust fraud lawsuit is now a class action

| Sept 3
Sept 3 Former Wilmington Trust Co shareholders
may pursue their securities fraud lawsuit over mounting loan
losses that led to the company's discounted sale to M&T Bank
Corp as a class action, a Delaware federal judge ruled
on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington agreed with
the plaintiffs that there is a common means to calculate damages
from Wilmington's alleged concealing of several hundred million
dollars worth of troubled construction loans and commercial
mortgages in 2009 and 2010.
Class actions let plaintiffs sue as a group, and can lead to
larger recoveries and lower costs than individual lawsuits.
Mounting loan losses led to Wilmington's Nov. 1, 2010
agreement to sell itself to Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank
Corp at a 46 percent discount to its market value,
ending more than a century in business.
Several pension funds are leading the Wilmington lawsuit,
which covers shareholders from Jan. 18, 2008 to Nov. 1, 2010.
Thomas Allingham, a lawyer representing Wilmington and
several individual defendants including former Chief Executive
Ted Cecala and President Robert Harra, declined to comment. M&T
spokesman Michael Zabel also declined to comment.
Four former Wilmington executives, including Harra, were
criminally charged on Aug. 5 with lying to regulators about the
health of the bank's loans.
Harra pleaded not guilty on Aug. 20. Cecala has not been
criminally charged.
Wilmington last September agreed to pay $18.5 million to
settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges
that it concealed delinquent loans and did not set aside enough
money for loan losses.
The case is In re: Wilmington Trust Securities Litigation,
U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 10-00990.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)