Sweden's MTG seeks buyer for its stake in Russia's CTC -Vedomosti

MOSCOW, March 4 Swedish entertainment broadcasting group MTG is seeking a buyer for its 39 percent stake in Russia's CTC Media, business daily Vedomosti reported on Wednesday.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law last year that limits foreign ownership of media companies to 20 percent.

Vedomosti, citing two sources close to the companies, said MTG was looking to sell the entire stake and Swiss investment bank UBS had contacted potential buyers.

MTG was not immediately available for comment. CTC Media declined to comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Goodman)