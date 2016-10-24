版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 21:25 BJT

Citi denies involvement in illegal money transfer on behalf of MTN

ABUJA Oct 24 Citigroup has denied being involved in any illegal foreign currency transfer on behalf of MTN Group, according to a presentation the U.S. bank gave to the Nigerian parliament.

Nigeria is investigating whether South African telecoms company MTN unlawfully repatriated $13.92 billion from Nigeria between 2006 and 2016.

"We wish to state categorically that Citibank Nigeria Limited was at no time involved in any illegal foreign currency repatriation on behalf of MTNN (MTN Nigeria) or any other customer," Citibank said in a presentation to parliament last week. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by Susan Fenton)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐