South Africa's MTN must apologise to Nigeria as part of $1.7 bln fine deal

ABUJA, June 13 South African telecoms company MTN must issue an apology to Nigeria and take immediate steps to list its shares there as part of a deal to end a dispute over unregistered SIM cards, a copy of the agreement said.

On Friday, MTN said it had agreed to pay a fine of $1.7 billion in a settlement with the Nigerian government for failing to disconnect unregistered users. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Pravin Char)

