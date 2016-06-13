Nigerian parliament to continue MTN fine investigation

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
ABUJA, June 13 Nigeria's parliament will continue to investigate the legality of negotiating down a fine imposed on MTN, despite the South African telecoms company already striking a deal with Nigerian regulators, a lawmaker said on Monday.
MTN said on Friday, after months of talks, that it had agreed to pay a fine of $1.7 billion in a settlement with the Nigerian government for failing to deactivate more than 5 million unregistered SIM cards.
"We will certainly continue with our investigation," Saheed Akinade-Fijaba, chairman of the parliamentary communications committee, told Reuters. "We are disappointed that this agreement was reached without our consultation. We need to make sure everyone complied with the law. The law doesn't say anything about reducing a fine." (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.