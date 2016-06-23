South Africa's MTN bets on mobile banking with new CEO

* Company looks to offset growth for telecoms basic services
* MTN faces regulatory hurdles in mobile banking
* Expansion pits MTN against dominant Safaricom's M-Pesa
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 MTN's new chief executive
Rob Shuter has been brought in to boost profits at Africa's
biggest mobile phone group after a $1.7 billion fine in Nigeria,
by persuading its 200 million clients to use their handsets to
store money and pay bills.
But the hunt for returns by the outsider, the current
European head of Vodafone and a former banker, will
throw MTN into an unfamiliar world of finance with
increasing regulatory risks as authorities step up efforts to
combat illicit money transfers.
It will also pit MTN against African rival Safaricom
, which is 40 percent owned by Vodafone, and
whose mobile money business M-Pesa helped offset falling prices
for basic telecoms, convincing investors that financial services
is the industry's next growth area.
"It will not be easy for MTN or any other operator to
replicate the M-Pesa success story because a regulatory loophole
in Kenya meant that Safaricom did not need a formal banking
partner or license to launch services," said Ovum telecoms
consultancy analyst Richard Hurst.
Shuter will start no later than July 2017 and replaces
Sifiso Dabengwa who resigned last November after a the fine in
Nigeria exposed corporate governance flaws at MTN..
MTN has also struggled to make money at a faster pace as
years of price wars and regulation aimed at bringing tariffs
down hit profit margins and make it less appealing to spend on
new networks.
Operators now entering the financial transactions market
face even tougher regulations, which differ according to country
and region, as authorities weigh whether to bring standards in
line with those that apply to banks, Hurst said.
In MTN's biggest market Nigeria, where about 40 percent of
the population has no bank account, fewer than 1 million people
used mobile money in 2014, according to an EFInA survey.
This is partly because regulators only allow banks to
operate mobile money accounts rather than telecoms companies.
Payments by mobile are predicted to increase rapidly around
the world over the next few years, with telecoms groups,
retailers and banks all trying to secure a piece of the pie.
Recent research by consultancy McKinsey suggested that by
2025, 360 million people in sub-Saharan Africa will have access
to the internet via smartphones making it easier for users to
send and receive money across countries.
BANKING EXPERIENCE
Investors are hoping Shuter will use his experience as head
of investment banking at Standard Bank SBKJ.J and managing
director at Nedbank NEDJ.J retail banking unit division, to
shake off MTN's reputation as a stock with a limited potential
for growth.
"It's a strategically sound appointment because mobile
phones are moving from being just a communication tool to
distributing content and provide banking services," said
Momentum SP Reid analyst Sibonginkosi Nyanga.
Shuter's background should help him fit "very well within
MTN as it repositions itself as both a telecoms, e-commerce and
financial services player," Anthony Sedgewick, the founder of
fund manager Abax Investments, which has an MTN shareholding of
just under 0.2 percent, told Reuters by email.
MTN said it had also appointed a yet-to-be-named new head
the mergers, acquisitions and strategy, with a "wealth of
banking experience".
"His substantial commercial experience will assist in the
formulation of a revised strategy for MTN, particularly in the
area of convergence between mobile telephony and financial
services," the company said in a statement.
MTN and its rivals, including Etisalat, the Gulf's
second biggest mobile phone operator, have been waging price
wars that have hurt their bottom lines and the share price.
Shares in MTN have slumped about 40 percent from their peak
in September 2014, lagging behind a slightly higher blue-chip
JSE Top-40 index.
MTN has also made forays in e-commerce as part of the search
for fresh revenue streams including a stake in German's Rocket
Internet, a company behind a loss-making Nigeria-based
online retailer Jumia that was established in 2012.
"We are also looking to extend our service offering to
customers that include insurance and we are currently piloting a
money lending platform in our Cameroon, Uganda, Zambia and South
African as a means to expand our mobile money services
offering," MTN head of digital services Herman Singh told
Reuters.
But some investors say MTN, founded with the help of the
South African government shortly after the end of apartheid in
1994, needs to do more to grow.
"For a while now, it's been difficult to look at MTN and
say: 'there is a company that growing'" a top ten MTN
shareholder said. "Management have done very little to put this
company back on growth path except to allow a big regulatory
breach happen under their watch in Nigeria."
MTN said on June 10, after months of talks, that it had
agreed to pay a heavily reduced fine of $1.7 billion, or a third
of the initial penalty, in a settlement with Nigeria for missing
a deadline to deactivate more than 5 million unregistered SIM
cards.
