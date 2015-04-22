UPDATE 1-Canadian grocer Metro interested in Target stores

(Adds details from conference call, background, shares)
April 22 Metro Inc said it was
interested in some of the stores being sold by Target Corp
, becoming the second Canadian retailer to look at the
stores the U.S. retailer leaves behind after its exit from
Canada.
Target exited Canada after a two-year struggle related to
logistics and resources that left its stores poorly stocked.
"There are a few of those stores that could be of interest
to us down the road if they become available," Chief Executive
Eric La Fleche said on a conference call on Wednesday.
Target, which closed the last of its 133 retail stores on
April 12, had said the real estate sales process was expected to
be completed by June.
Hudson's Bay Co said in February that a joint
venture by the company could consider some of the properties
vacated by Target Canada.
Metro, which converted some of its Metro stores into Food
Basics discount grocery outlets to attract customers, bought a
majority stake in bakery chain Première Moisson in June to
expand its product offerings.
Metro, which has faced stiff competition from larger rivals
like Wal-Mart Stores, reported 4.5 percent rise in
same-store sales for the second quarter ended March 14.
That helped boost the Montreal-based company's quarterly
profit 15 percent to C$111.6 million ($91.2 million), or 43
Canadian cents per share.
The company, which also benefited from a 4 percent inflation
in its food business, said revenue rose 6 percent to C$2.71
billion.
Metro's shares, which had risen nearly 14 percent this year
through Tuesday, were down 1.7 percent at C$34.78 in afternoon
trading on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.2237 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Don Sebastian)