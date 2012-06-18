Manitoba Telecom hires bankers to sell unit-report

June 18 Manitoba Telecom Services Inc
has hired Morgan Stanley in an effort to attract a foreign buyer
for its MTS Allstream division after it failed to find a
Canadian bidder, a Canadian newspaper reported on Monday.
The company was working with Canadian bank CIBC as it
considered its options for the unit and has hired Morgan Stanley
in an effort to reach more international buyers, the Globe and
Mail reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The move comes as Canada's ruling Conservatives are
introducing legislation that would enable a foreign buyer to
control a telecom company with less than 10 percent of the
market.
Foreigners are currently prohibited from owning more than 20
percent of the voting shares in those companies and limited to
indirect control of 46.7 percent.
Manitoba Telecom is reportedly looking to sell Allstream,
which serves small and mid-size businesses, for more than C$500
million ($488.54 million).
A company spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.