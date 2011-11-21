UPDATE 2-Russia's MTS beats Q3 profit, sales forecast

* Net profit falls to $362 mln vs $293 mln forecast

* Revenue rises to $3.27 bln vs $3.19 bln forecast

* Core profit, margin top market expectations (Releads, adds analyst comments, share price)

MOSCOW, Nov 21 MTS, Russia's biggest mobile phone operator, reported third-quarter profit and sales numbers ahead of forecasts, with margins outperforming rivals locked in a fierce battle for Russian subscribers.

MTS said net income fell 25 percent year-on-year to $361.8 million, due to a $191 million non-cash foreign exchange loss, beating the $292.8 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The result came on the back of a 13 percent increase in sales to $3.27 billion and a 9 percent rise in operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), both of which exceeded market expectations.

Its OIBDA margin slid to 44 percent from 45.3 percent -- but well above a 42.8 percent forecast -- supported by lower subscriber acquisition costs.

"We consider MTS's focus on profitability to be preferable to focusing on subscriber growth, which could lead to margin dilution (as with rivals VimpelCom and MegaFon), and we expect the company to deliver on its annual OIBDA-margin target of the low 40's," Uralsib analysts wrote in a note.

Vimpelcom and MegaFon have been fighting for the number two spot in the Russian mobile market since 2010, sacrificing profit in the search for subscribers.

Uralsib said MTS' stock was fundamentally undervalued, trading at 2012E EV/EBITDA of 3.8 and offering an 86 percent upside to its 12-month target price of $26.

MTS' New-York listed shares have fallen nearly 20 percent in the past three months, and Alfa-Bank analysts said the results might prove a short-term catalyst for the stock.

At the end of September, MTS had 70 million mobile subscribers in Russia, while MegaFon and Vimpelcom had around 60 million and 57 million respectively. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker and Erica Billingham)