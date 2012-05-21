UPDATE 1-Currency gain helps MTS top Q1 forecasts

* Revenue up 3 percent to $3.01 billion
* Foreign currency gain helps earnings
MOSCOW May 21 MTS, Russia's top mobile
phone operator, reported a 59 percent rise in quarterly profit,
largely due to a currency gain, while revenue increased 3
percent.
MTS, which competes with Megafon and Vimpelcom said
on Monday it kept its top position in Russia's mobile phone
m a rket with 69.38 million subscribers, a 0.8 percent drop from a
year ago.
The Russian telecoms market is maturing after many years of
growth. Rival Vimpelcom said earlier in the month that it was
more focused on generating earnings growth than subscriber
market share.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema,
said first-quarter net profit rose to $512 million, helped by a
$174 million currency gain and compared with a forecast for a
profit of $399.5 million in a Reuters poll.
Revenues rose 3 percent to $3.01 billion, against a forecast
for $2.97 billion.
MTS said it was keeping its outlook for revenue growth this
year at 5-7 percent but was narrowing its guidance for the
margin on operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) to 41-42 percent, from a previous range of 40-42
percent.
By 1234 GMT, the company's shares were up one percent to
208.85 roubles in Russia.