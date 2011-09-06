UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS trims core profitability fcast

(Adds detail)

* Sees FY 2011 OIBDA margin in low 40s pct

* Q2 OIBDA margin down to 41.6 pct vs 44.7 pct a yr ago

* Net profit below expectations at $367 mln

MOSCOW, Sept 6 MTS , Russia's No.1 mobile phone operator, on Tuesday trimmed its full-year core profitability guidance citing intensified competition in the fight for Russian subscribers.

The company said it now expects margin on the basis of Operating Income before Depreciation and Amortisation (OIBDA) in the "low 40s" compared with an earlier forecast range of 42 to 43 percent.

"We are witnessing increased sales by our competitors. Though for now we have not yet increased our own sales of SIM-cards, we believe it is prudent to withdraw our guidance on OIBDA for the year due to the risk of increased competitive activity in SIM-card sales," said CEO Andrei Dubovskov.

"We can only indicate that margins should end the year in the low 40s," he said.

The company, the jewel asset of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L), said the OIBDA margin fell to 41.6 percent in the second-quarter from a revised 44.7 percent a year ago, in line with expectations.

But it missed net profit forecast with a $367 million result, compared to last year's figure of $357.7 million and analysts average forecast of $392 million.

Revenue rose by a lower-than-expected 12.8 percent to stand at $3.13 billion against a $3.15 billion forecast, and OIBDA grew to $1.30 billion from $1.24 billion. (Reporting By Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)