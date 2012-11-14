UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS beats Q3 profit fcast, to hike dividends

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
* Q3 net profit up 74 pct y/y to $630 mln vs $527 mln forecast
* Revenues drop 4.4 pct due rouble weakness vs dollar
* OIBDA down 4.2 pct, margin flat at 44 pct
* Wants to hike dividends by 25 pct for 2012-2014
MOSCOW, Nov 14 MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator, reported on Wednesday a forecast-beating 74 percent jump in third-quarter net profit and said it plans to hike dividends by at least 25 percent in 2012-2014.
MTS, part of services conglomerate Sistema, said net profit totalled $630 million, boosted by a $100 million foreign exchange gain on its debt, compared with a Reuters poll forecast of $527 million.
MTS competes with rivals Vimpelcom and MegaFon , which both reported sharp increases in profitability for the quarter.
MegaFon, which is planning a London IPO, recently reported a 20 percent rise in third quarter net profit to 15 billion roubles ($476 million). New York-listed Vimpelcom earlier on Wednesday reported a 185 percent rise in net profit to $538 million.
MTS said subscriber numbers in Russia for mobile services rose 1.6 percent to 69.59 million. That outpaced Vimpelcom, which reported mobile subscribers in Russia fell 1 percent to 56.2 million. MegaFon outpaced both, reporting a 5.1 percent rise in subscriber numbers to 62.8 million.
MTS said it would propose a hike of at least 25 percent in its dividends on 2012-2014 profits to more than 18.3 roubles ($0.58) per share a year against 14.7 rouble paid in 2011. The total three-year payout would thus amount to 114 billion roubles, up from 91 billion in 2009-2011.
Its revenues dropped 4.4 percent in the third quarter, year-on-year, to $3.13 billion due mainly to the appreciation of the dollar against the rouble - its main operating currency.
Revenues were also hurt by the suspension of its operating license in Uzbekistan in July.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation fell 4.2 percent to $1.38 billion for a 44 percent margin, unchanged from a year ago. Analysts had forecast OIBDA at $1.34 billion with the 43.3 percent margin.
The New York-listed company also slightly raised its full-year revenue growth guidance in local currencies to 7 percent from 5-7 percent.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).