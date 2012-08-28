Russia's MTS posts Q2 loss on Uzbekistan write-off

MOSCOW Aug 28 MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator, reported on Tuesday a $681.8 million net loss for the second quarter after writing-off $1.1 billion in connection with suspension of its licence in Uzbekistan.

MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , had its Uzbekistan licence suspended in July and a court revoked its licence permanently on Aug. 13. The company says it is fighting to save the Uzbek business.

Excluding the write-off, MTS said its net profit totalled $357 million - above a $320 million Reuters poll forecast - a decrease from $367 million in the second quarter of 2011.

Revenues edged down 0.2 percent to $3.12 billion against a $3.08 billion forecast, impacted by depreciation of the Russian rouble, its main operating currency, against the U.S. dollar, its reporting currency, MTS said in a statement.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose 5.4 percent to $1.37 billion, with a 44 percent margin, compared to consensus estimates of $1.32 billion and 42.8 percent, respectively.