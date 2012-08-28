Russia's MTS posts Q2 loss on Uzbekistan write-off

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
MOSCOW Aug 28 MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator, reported on Tuesday a $681.8 million net loss for the second quarter after writing-off $1.1 billion in connection with suspension of its licence in Uzbekistan.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , had its Uzbekistan licence suspended in July and a court revoked its licence permanently on Aug. 13. The company says it is fighting to save the Uzbek business.
Excluding the write-off, MTS said its net profit totalled $357 million - above a $320 million Reuters poll forecast - a decrease from $367 million in the second quarter of 2011.
Revenues edged down 0.2 percent to $3.12 billion against a $3.08 billion forecast, impacted by depreciation of the Russian rouble, its main operating currency, against the U.S. dollar, its reporting currency, MTS said in a statement.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose 5.4 percent to $1.37 billion, with a 44 percent margin, compared to consensus estimates of $1.32 billion and 42.8 percent, respectively.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)