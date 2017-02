MOSCOW, Sept 6 MTS : * Says Q2 2011 net profit at $367 mln vs $357.7 mln in Q2 2010 (Reuters poll: $392 mln) * Trims full-year 2011 OIBDA margin forecast to "40+ pct" from 42-43 pct * Says Q2 revenue up 12.8 pct yr/yr to $3.13 bln (Reuters poll: $3.15 bln) * Q2 OIBDA up 5.2 pct yr/yr to $1.30 bln (Reuters poll: $1.30 bln) * Q2 OIBDA margin at 41.6 pct vs 44.7 pct a year ago (Reuters poll: 41.3 pct) (Reporting By Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by John Bowker)