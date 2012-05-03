Russia's MTS in talks to resume Turkmen ops-sources

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
MOSCOW May 3 Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS is in talks with the Turkmen government over resumption of its work in the Central Asian state, two sources close to its parent company Sistema said on Thursday.
MTS had an 85 percent share of Turkmenistan's mobile market until December 2010, when its mobile licence was suspended for reasons that the firm said "were never fully justified".
It brought legal action against the Turkmen Communications Ministry over the licence suspension and took a write-off of around $140 million.
"There is a certain negotiation process, although no formal agreements have been reached so far," one of the sources said, adding MTS was also close to reaching agreement last December.
MTS declined immediate comment.
Sistema was not immediately available for comment.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS