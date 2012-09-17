MTS says Uzbek unit assets confiscated by court

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS said on Monday that the Tashkent Criminal Court ordered the confiscation of all assets owned by its Uzbek subsidiary Uzdunrobita.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , also said in a statement it disagreed with the sentence on its four local managers, without providing details.
Contacted by Reuters, the Tashkent Criminal Court confirmed it had finalised the case of Uzdunrobita but declined to give any details.
MTS last month took a $1.1 billion write-off in connection with the withdrawal of its Uzbek operating licence and said the local authorities had initiated enforcement proceedings to seize wholly owned subsidiary Uzdunrobita's assets.
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.