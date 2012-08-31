Russian phone firm MTS faces seizure of Uzbekistan assets

MOSCOW Aug 31 MTS, Russia's biggest
mobile phone operator, said on Friday that the authorities in
Uzbekistan had ordered the seizure of all the assets of its
local subsidiary following a criminal investigation.
MTS, part of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
, last week took a $1.1 billion write-off in connection
with the withdrawal of its Uzbek operating licence following the
arrest of four local managers on criminal charges.
MTS claims the campaign is an unwarranted attack on its
business of the type that had forced out other foreign investors
such as London-listed Oxus Gold.
In a statement on Friday MTS said that the Judicial
Department of Tashkent had initiated enforcement proceedings to
seize all of the assets of Uzdunrobita, its local subsidiary.
It added that Uzdunrobita had not been called in as a party
to the process and therefore had been deprived of its legal
right to represent the interests of its managers.
"The decision ... clearly testifies to the intentions of the
Uzbek authorities to illegally expropriate MTS's assets in the
shortest possible timeframe," the company said.