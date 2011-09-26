Russia'S MTS and Vimpelcom start network sharing

MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russia's No.1 mobile phone operator MTS and its rival, the country's third-biggest operator Vimpelcom , agreed to jointly build and use networks, as they develop the new generation of mobile phone technologies.

"We believe that an infrastructure partnership is a reasonable approach which carries an evident bargain -- the network is being built faster, costs are being optimised substantially, while there is more money left to invest into the core product," said Vimpelcom spokeswoman Anna Aibasheva.

A telecom industry source told Reuters that the project, which envisages the development of an LTE (Long Term Evolution) network in Russia, will cost around 2 billion roubles ($62.4 million).

The agreement between MTS and Vimpelcom, the first of its kind in Russia's post-Soviet history, will emulate a deal between Scandinavian operators Telenor and Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) on using a 4G network in Sweden, where Tele2 also shares a 3G network with its rival TeliaSonera .

Network sharing has become a popular tool among telecoms operators as they look to reduce investment costs and focus on value-added services rather than infrastructure. Some players, however, see the network as a key competitive asset. ($1 = 32.034 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Nastya Teterevleva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Holmes)