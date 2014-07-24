MTU Aero says maintenance contracts delayed, not cancelled

BERLIN, July 24 German engine maker MTU Aero
Engines said maintenance contract delays that
prompted it to reduce its sales outlook for 2014 were not
cancellations, adding it would still get the revenue in the
future.
MTU said that two contracts that had been delayed were from
the U.S. Air Force, which it said had likely been pushed back
for budget reasons, and from airline US Airways, because of its
merger with American to form American Airlines Group.
"It means the fleet planning of the two is volatile and so
things have been delayed," MTU board member Stefan Weingartner
told journalists after the company reported second-quarter
results.
MTU added that it did not expect the crisis in Ukraine and
Russia to have any impact on its business, because Russia makes
up just 3 percent of its sales.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)