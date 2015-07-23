MTU Aero raises 2015 forecasts on strong dollar

BERLIN, July 23 German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines increased its 2015 revenue and profit targets on Thursday, thanks to the continuing strength of the U.S. dollar.

MTU, whose customers include Boeing and Airbus, said it now expected 2015 revenues of around 4.6 billion euros ($5.03 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax of about 430 million, up from its previous forecast of 4.4 billion euros and 420 million euros.

Ahead of the announcement, analysts' average forecasts were already higher than the company's previous guidance, predicting revenues of 4.67 billion and profit of 430 million.

The euro has weakened almost 10 percent against the dollar this year and the rate is currently around $1.09. The new MTU guidance is based on an exchange rate of $1.10, whereas its previous forecasts were based on a rate of $1.20.

MTU is benefiting from the weak euro because it does most of its business in the U.S. currency but reports in euros.

The upgrade came as it announced second quarter results, posting adjusted EBIT of 115.1 million euros on revenues of 1.102 billion, against the average analyst expectation for profit of 106 million euros and revenues of 1.103 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)