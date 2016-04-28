MTU Aero Q1 sales miss view on A320neo delays

BERLIN, April 28 German aircraft engine maker
MTU Aero Engines said revenues in its first quarter
missed expectations, hurt by delays to deliveries of the new
Airbus A320neo jet.
The company, which works with Pratt & Whitney on the geared
turbofan engine for the A320neo, said overall group revenues
were flat at 1.098 billion euros ($1.25 billion), against
expectations for 1.135 billion in a Reuters poll.
Revenues in its commercial aircraft engine division fell 13
percent in the quarter to 556 million euros.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 34
percent to 131 million euros, above the average forecast for 118
million euros, thanks to its maintenance business.
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)