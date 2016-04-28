UPDATE 1-MTU Aero Q1 sales miss view on A320neo delays

* Q1 sales 1.098 bln eur vs poll avg 1.135 bln
BERLIN, April 28 First-quarter revenues at
German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines missed
expectations, hurt by delays to deliveries of the new Airbus
A320neo jet, although the company confirmed its targets
for the year.
MTU, which works with Pratt & Whitney on the geared turbofan
engine for the A320neo, said overall group revenues were flat at
1.098 billion euros ($1.25 billion), against expectations for
1.135 billion in a Reuters poll.
Revenues in its commercial aircraft engine division fell 13
percent in the quarter to 556 million euros.
Airbus Group earlier on Thursday reported a
heavier-than-expected seasonal outflow of cash, reaching 2.9
billion euros, as problems with suppliers and other issues hold
up jet deliveries.
Engine glitches that Pratt has promised to fix by the summer
mean close to two dozen revamped A320neo jets are awaiting
delivery at Airbus's European plants.
"We are on course as far as our expectations for the full
year are concerned, with the ramp up of the geared turbofan
engines scheduled for the second half of the year," MTU Chief
Program Officer Michael Schreyögg said in a statement on
Thursday.
However, MTU's adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) rose 34 percent to 131 million euros, above the average
forecast for 118 million euros, thanks to its maintenance
business.
It also maintained a forecast for 2016 revenues of between
4.6 and 4.7 billion euros and an EBIT margin of around 10
percent.
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)