UPDATE 1-MTV names Sean Atkins as president

Sept 30 MTV, the music and reality-TV focused
television network owned by Viacom Inc, on Wednesday
named veteran media executive Sean Atkins as its president.
Atkins, who will replace Stephen Friedman, joins MTV from
Discovery Communications Inc, where he was an
executive at its digital media and strategy unit.
He also has executive experience at HBO and Yahoo Inc
, MTV said.
Viacom has been plagued by declining ratings for its
youth-centric TV channels such as MTV, VH1 and Nickelodeon, and
advertising revenue has now fallen in its U.S. cable business
for four straight quarters.
Viacom's core demographic, younger viewers are increasingly
shifting to digital platforms such as tablets and smartphones
for their entertainment fix.
Atkins will report to Doug Herzog, president of Viacom Music
and Entertainment Group.
