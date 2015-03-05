版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四 23:16 BJT

Mubadala GE Capital 2014 net profit dips 3.9 pct on fee income

DUBAI, March 5 Mubadala GE Capital, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi state-owned fund and General Electric, reported a 3.9 percent drop in 2014 net profit as higher proceeds from the sale of financial assets could not offset a slump in fee income.

The company made $99.4 million in 2014 compared with $103.5 million in the previous year, according to its financial statement published on Thursday.

Contributing to the profit decline was a 91.8 percent slump in fee income, which fell to $4.2 million in 2014.

This overshadowed the $19 million of gains from the sale of financial assets which the joint venture recorded in 2014, from offloaded loans and advances and investments in financial leases. It did not record any such gains in 2013, the financial statement showed.

Mubadala GE Capital, which is a commercial finance venture between Mubadala and the U.S. conglomerate, held total assets worth $5.5 billion at the end of 2014, up 37.8 percent on the same point of 2013. (Reporting by David French, editing by William Hardy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐