UPDATE 2-Abu Dhabi's Mubadala H1 loss shrinks from 2010

* H1 loss 453.3 mln dirhams vs 4.4 bln loss yr-ago

* Higher energy prices, semiconductor revenues boosted revenue

* Assets increase 67 pct to 169.7 bln dirhams (Adds detail From analyst call)

By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI, Sept 27 Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala Development Co on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in its total comprehensive loss in the first half, thanks to higher commodity prices and increased contributions from its semiconductor business.

Unlisted Mubadala, which holds stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle , said it had a total comprehensive loss of 453.2 million dirhams ($123.4 million), compared with a loss of 4.4 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Mubadala's complete financial statements showed it posting a first-half profit -- after taking into account a loss attributed to a non-controlling interest, it had income attributable to the equity holder of 198 million dirhams for the six-month period ended June 30, Mubadala said.

On the same basis, Mubadala had posted a loss of 4.4 billion dirhams in the year earlier period.

First-half revenue rose 70 percent to 13.6 billion dirhams from 8 billion dirhams a year earlier, it said. Mubadala's semiconductor business accounted for 40 percent of the firm's revenues. Advanced Technology Investment Co (ATIC) was fully consolidated in Mubadala in June.

ATIC was formed in 2008 and has a stake in chipmaker GlobalFoundries, a joint venture with Advanced Micro Devices Inc .

Mubadala, one of a few state-controlled vehicles to publish results, said total assets increased 67 percent to 169.7 billion dirhams for the six months to June 30. Overall contribution from Abu Dhabi's government amounted to 16.35 billion dirhams ($4,45 bln), Mubadala told a conference call for analysts.

The company said it was operating in a very volatile environment and expected that to continue for rest of the year. It has no immediate plans to issue bonds.

In April, Mubadala said that it planned to invest $16.3 billion in 2011, nearly four times the average amount it deployed over the last three years.

Abu Dhabi sits on 10 percent of global oil reserves and accounts for 90 percent of the UAE's oil output, making it one of the world's wealthiest economies.

Abu Dhabi's ruler reshuffled the board of Mubadala in August, replacing two of its members.

Although it has fared better than neighbouring Dubai, Abu Dhabi was not immune to the 2008 global financial crisis. Investment and property firms took a painful hit, prompting a bailout of one developer and a government review of spending.

Mubadala stepped in to help troubled property firm Aldar Properties in a $5.2 billion deal early this year. The fund also helped cooling firm Tabreed seal a debt restructuring deal with creditors. ($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams) (Writing by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Amran Abocar and Helen Massy-Beresford)