CORRECTED-UAE state fund Mubadala's net profit nearly triples in 2016

(Corrects company name to Mubadala Development Co from Mubadala
Investment Co)
ABU DHABI, March 30 Abu Dhabi's state-owned
Mubadala Development Co said its net profit nearly
tripled in 2016, while total comprehensive income rebounded to a
profit from a loss in 2015, primarily helped by financial
investments.
Mubadala reported a net profit of 3.3 billion dirhams ($899
million) for 2016, compared to a net profit of 1.2 billion
dirhams in 2015.
Total comprehensive income, which comprises all forms of
income was 4.1 billion dirhams in 2016, up from 1.3 billion
dirhams in the previous year, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
($1 = 3.6729 dirhams)
