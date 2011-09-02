UPDATE 1-Mueller, Leucadia enter standstill pact

* Leucadia to own not more than 27.5 pct stake in Mueller

* Agreement to terminate in September 2013 (follows alerts)

Sept 2 Metal components maker Mueller Industries Inc on Friday signed a standstill agreement -- a defense against hostile takeovers -- with diversified holding company Leucadia National Corp .

Leucadia, which had a 20.5 percent stake in Mueller as of August 10, has agreed to own not more than 27.5 percent of the company's stock, Mueller said in a statement.

The agreement also allows Leucadia to name up to two directors to the Mueller board. Leucadia has since made these nominations.

The agreement also restricts sales by Leucadia to counterparties who hold, or after giving effect to a sale would hold, in excess of 4.9 percent of Mueller's stock.

The standstill agreement is set to terminate on September 2, 2013.

Shares of Mueller closed at $43.68, while those of Leucadia closed at $27.42 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))