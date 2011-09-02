UPDATE 1-Mueller, Leucadia enter standstill pact

* Leucadia to own not more than 27.5 pct stake in Mueller
* Agreement to terminate in September 2013
Sept 2 Metal components maker Mueller Industries
Inc on Friday signed a standstill agreement -- a defense
against hostile takeovers -- with diversified holding company
Leucadia National Corp .
Leucadia, which had a 20.5 percent stake in Mueller as of
August 10, has agreed to own not more than 27.5 percent of the
company's stock, Mueller said in a statement.
The agreement also allows Leucadia to name up to two
directors to the Mueller board. Leucadia has since made these
nominations.
The agreement also restricts sales by Leucadia to
counterparties who hold, or after giving effect to a sale would
hold, in excess of 4.9 percent of Mueller's stock.
The standstill agreement is set to terminate on September 2,
2013.
Shares of Mueller closed at $43.68, while those of Leucadia
closed at $27.42 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
