FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Japan's MUFG to leverage Morgan Stanley expertise in wealth management foray
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 早上8点10分 / 1 天前

Japan's MUFG to leverage Morgan Stanley expertise in wealth management foray

3 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) aims to tap into the expertise of partner Morgan Stanley and expand into wealth management, as Japan's biggest bank looks for new sources of revenue, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

The lender plans to launch a new wealth management unit in Japan at the start of the business year beginning April 2018, and targets 50 billion yen ($439.95 million) in annual operating profit within four to five years, Muneaki Tokunari told Reuters.

MUFG's foray into wealth management comes as profitability at Japan's banks is pressured by negative interest rates and tepid corporate demand for cash during a period of weak economic growth.

The new wealth management business will operate under the MUFG brand leveraging the expertise of U.S. bank Morgan Stanley, of which the Japanese lender is the single largest shareholder with a 23.4 percent stake, Tokunari said.

"We would introduce some wealth management knowledge and expertise from Morgan Stanley, because they have successfully expanded their wealth management business (in the United States)," he said.

"We have seconded many young recruits to Morgan Stanley to get some hints, to get some expertise from their wealth management business."

MUFG and Morgan Stanley already have a flourishing securities brokerage joint venture in Japan, stemming from a $9 billion lifeline the Japanese lender provided the Wall Street bank at the height of the financial crisis at the end of the last decade.

Tokunari said the new wealth management business would mainly target MUFG's existing small and mid-sized corporate clients, offering investment products and solutions.

Private wealth rose 1.1 percent last year in Japan to $14.9 trillion, and is likely to reach $16.2 trillion by 2021, showed consultancy BCG's latest Global Wealth Market report.

Of the total, 59 percent is in the form of cash and deposits representing significant opportunity for wealth managers to channel dormant funds into investments, analysts said.

$1 = 113.6500 yen Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below